Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products

    Cutlet Rolls

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes
    Main courses
    0-30 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Airfryer
    Meat

    Ingredients

    • 4 dried tomatoes in oil, well drained
    • 2 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
    • 1 green onion, finely chopped
    • Freshly ground black pepper
    • 4 pork cutlets without bread crumbs
    • 2 teaspoons mild paprika powder
    • ½ tablespoon olive oil
    • Cocktail sticks or string for rolled meat

    Directions

    • Preheat the airfryer to 200°C. Finely chop the tomatoes and mix with the parsley and green onion. Add salt and pepper to taste.
    • Spread out the cutlets and coat them with the tomato mixture. Roll up the cutlets and secure with a cocktail stick or tie with the string for rolled meat.
    • Rub the rolls with salt, pepper, and paprika powder and thinly coat them with olive oil.
    • Put the cutlet rolls in the basket and slide it into the airfryer. Set the timer to 15 minutes and roast the rolls until nicely brown and done. Tasty with pasta and tomato sauce.
    • Chef’s tip: Make variations on these pork cutlets by using a different stuffing each time. For example o 100 g fresh cream cheese with 3 tablespoons finely chopped Italian herbs and 1 tablespoon lemon zest o ham slices and cheese slices o slices of raw ham with strips of yellow and/or red bell peppers or strips of green onion
    Cutlet Rolls | Philips Chef Recipes

    Related Recipes

    • Main courses
      Pork Satay with Peanut Sauce | Philips Chef Recipes

      Pork Satay with Peanut Sauce | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

      Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

      Ratatouille | Philips Chef Recipes

      View recipe
    View all recipes

    Related Products

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount