    Salmon Quiche

    Servings 2 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 20 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Fish
    Main courses
    30-60 minutes
    Airfryer
    Flour
    Fruit

    Ingredients

    • 150 g salmon fillet, cut into small cubes
    • ½ tablespoon lemon juice
    • Freshly ground black pepper
    • 100 g flour
    • 50 g cold butter, in cubes
    • 2 eggs + 1 egg yolk
    • 3 tablespoons whipping cream
    • 1 green onion, sliced into 1 cm pieces

    Directions

    • Preheat the AirFryer to 180°C. Mix the salmon pieces with the lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Allow the salmon to rest.
    • In a bowl, mix the flour with the butter, egg yolk and ½-1 tablespoon cold water and knead into a smooth ball.
    • On a floured work surface, roll out the dough to an 18 cm round.
    • Put the dough round in the quiche pan and press firmly along the edges. Trim the dough closely along the edge of the pan or allow the dough to stick out roughly over the edges of the pan.
    • Beat the eggs lightly with the cream and mustard and add salt and pepper to taste. Pour this mixture into the quiche pan and then lay the pieces of salmon in the pan. Distribute the green onion evenly over the contents of the quiche pan.
    • Place the quiche pan in the fryer basket and slide the basket into the AirFryer. Set the timer to 20 minutes and bake the quiche until golden brown and done.
    Salmon Quiche | Philips Chef Recipes

