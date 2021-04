Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Saltimbocca - Veal Rolls with Sage here.

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

400 ml meat stock

200 ml dry white wine

4 veal cutlets

Freshly ground pepper 8 fresh sage leaves

4 slices cured ham

25 g butter

Directions