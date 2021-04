Philips take pride in the recipes that are selected to be paired up with our range of kitchen appliances. See our recipe for Small Jacket Potatoes with Rosemary here.

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 5 minutes, Cooking time: 24 minutes

Ingredients

500 g small new potatoes, unpeeled

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary 2 cloves garlic, sliced

Coarse sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions