    Spicy Rolled Meat

    Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 40 minutes
    Vegetables
    Nut-free
    Lactose-free
    Main courses
    30-60 minutes
    Airfryer
    Dairy-free
    Gluten-free
    Meat

    Ingredients

    • 1 pork fricandeau or turkey breast fillet - 500 g
    • 1 clove garlic, crushed
    • ½ teaspoon chili powder
    • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
    • 1½ teaspoon ground cumin
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil
    • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
    • 3 tablespoons flat-leafed parsley, finely chopped
    • String for rolled meat

    Directions

    • Place the meat on a cutting board with the short side towards you and slit it horizontally along the full length about a 1/3 of the way from the top stopping 2 cm from the edge. Fold this part open and slit it again from this side and open it. You now have a long piece of meat.
    • Mix the garlic in a bowl with the chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, pepper and 1 teaspoon salt. Add the olive oil. Spoon 1 tablespoon of this mixture in another small bowl. Mix the onion and parsley in the mixture in the big bowl.
    • Preheat the airfryer to 180°C.
    • Coat the meat with the onion mixture. Roll the meat firmly, start at the short side. Tie the string around the meat at 3 cm intervals. Rub the outside of the rolled meat with the herb mixture.
    Spicy Rolled Meat | Philips Chef Recipes

