Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Whether they’re hard or carpeted, floors are difficult to keep clean, especially when the kids are running in and out of the house! There’s no denying that cleaning your floor can be a time consuming job. It’s one you can make simpler and faster with the products from the Philips Anti-Allergen range.
A product like the Philips Ultimate Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner can be especially helpful in removing allergens. Unlike conventional, non-allergen vacuum cleaners, it actually releases cleaner air via its specialised HEPA filter and NanoClean technology reduces dust when emptying the dust chamber.
Part of the Philips Anti-Allergen range, the wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner is actually a vacuum and mop in one. Designed to give you a powerful way to target allergens such as pet dander, pollen, dust and mould, this versatile tool lets you clean both hard floors and carpets exactly the way they need to be cleaned.
The Philips Anti-Allergen PowerPro Aqua Vacuum is a powerful cordless and bagless vacuum cleaner that does wet cleaning too. Offering wet cleaning without compromising on cordless suction, this combined wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum up dirt whilst cleaning stains and spillages from hard floors in your home. It’s ideal against dust and perfect for pet owners.
* Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns
FC9920/69
FC9724/69
FC6402/61
FC6168/62
FC8578/69