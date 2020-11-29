Home
      Filter 99% of pet hair, dust and pollen for a cleaner, healthier home

      Filter 99.9% of pet hair, dust and pollen for a cleaner, healthier home*

       

      Whether they’re hard or carpeted, floors are difficult to keep clean, especially when the kids are running in and out of the house! There’s no denying that cleaning your floor can be a time consuming job. It’s one you can make simpler and faster with the products from the Philips Anti-Allergen range.

       

      A product like the Philips Ultimate Bagless Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner can be especially helpful in removing allergens. Unlike conventional, non-allergen vacuum cleaners, it actually releases cleaner air via its specialised HEPA filter and NanoClean technology reduces dust when emptying the dust chamber.

       

      Part of the Philips Anti-Allergen range, the wet and dry cordless vacuum cleaner is actually a vacuum and mop in one. Designed to give you a powerful way to target allergens such as pet dander, pollen, dust and mould, this versatile tool lets you clean both hard floors and carpets exactly the way they need to be cleaned.

      2-in-1 Wet and Dry Cordless

      Vacuum cleaner and mop

      Vacuum those allergens right off your floors by using the new 2-in-1 Wet and Dry Cordless vacuum cleaner and mop
      Mop and vacuum: easy 2-in-1 click on/off mopping system.
      Powerful allergen removal: three-layer washable filter filters 90% of pet hair, bacteria, allergens & pollen*.
      One-step empty dust bucket: dispose of dust from the dust bucket without having to touch it.

      Suggested retail price: £240.00
      FAQs
      Ultimate Bagless Cyclinder

      Ultimate Bagless Cylinder
      Vacuum cleaner

      Fall in love with your bedroom all over again by using your new best friend the Philips Ultimate Bagless Cyclinder vacuum cleaner
      HEPA 13 Filter: filters 99.9% of even the smallest particles, such as dust, pet hair & pollen*.
      Maximum dust collection: from all floor types with 3-in-1 nozzle
      No dust bag: NanoClean technology reduces dust cloud when emptying the dust chamber

      Suggested retail price: £290.00
      FAQs
      * Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.

      Bagless

      Benefit from a cleaner and healthier home with the Philips Anti-Allergen Bagless Vacuum Cleaners. Proven to capture 99.9% of pet hair, dust and pollen thanks to a special HEPA 13 filter, these products combine unique allergen filtration with powerful performance to guarantee the perfect cleaning solution*.
      More info

       

      * Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.

      Cordless

      Scientifically tested to ensure filtration of 90% of pet hair, dust, bacteria & pollen, our lightweight cordless products are perfect for conveniently managing the level of allergens in your home*. The Anti-Allergen Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner even has a mopping option, perfect for quickly cleaning up any kitchen spills.
      More info

       

      * Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.

      Bagged

      Specifically designed with allergy sufferers in mind, the Anti-Allergen Bagged Vacuum Cleaner filters 99.9% of pet hair, dust and pollen*. Compact and lightweight for effortless use throughout the home, this is the ideal vacuum for high performance on carpets and hard floors, whilst allowing for easy disposal of dust.
      More info
      FAQs

       

      * Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns.

      Filters > 90% of pet hair, bacteria, allergens & pollen*

       

      The Philips Anti-Allergen PowerPro Aqua Vacuum is a powerful cordless and bagless vacuum cleaner that does wet cleaning too. Offering wet cleaning without compromising on cordless suction, this combined wet and dry vacuum cleaner can vacuum up dirt whilst cleaning stains and spillages from hard floors in your home. It’s ideal against dust and perfect for pet owners.

       

      * Particles between 0.3 and 10 microns

      Please find below our full anti-allergen range

