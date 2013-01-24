Home
    TV
    Philips Smart TV

    Philips Smart TVs

    Easy. Connected. Brilliant.

    Discover Philips Smart TVs

      Our favourite

      9435 4K UHD Android TV

      9435 4K UHD Android TV

      55PUS9435/12


      Elegant looks. Cinematic sound.

      • Bright 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion.
      • Philips P5 engine. Whatever the source, always perfection 
      • Voice control. Google Assistant built-in. Works with Alexa.
      • Immersive sound. Bowers & Wilkins meets Dolby Atmos
      View this Philips Smart TV
      Show me more Philips Smart TVs
      What is Smart TV

      What is a Smart TV?

       

      The biggest blockbusters. The latest games. Smart TVs can connect to a world of content via the internet, and you can control them with your voice.

      Philips Smart TVs

       

      Easy access to Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube are just the start. You can ask a Philips Smart TV to find movies and games, control smart home devices, and more. You’ll enjoy the superb picture quality, and the magic of Philips Ambilight.*

      Philips Android TV

      Your Philips Android TV

       

      Watch all of your favourites, however you want. Access 500,000+ movies and shows, play music and games, and cast from your smart device onto your TV. Easily add the apps you use the most to your Philips Android TV’s home screen.

      Philips Android TV

      A world of content


      Any platform. Always the best picture quality. Your Philips Smart TV can show content mastered in any HDR format, and it intelligently up-scales low-quality footage so it always looks brilliant. 
      Smart TV with Netflix

      Netflix


      The shows and movies everyone’s talking about. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote takes you there. 
      Smart TV with Youtube

      Youtube


      Experience what the world’s watching in even better picture quality on your Philips Android TV.
      Smart TV with Rakuten TV

      Rakuten TV


      From arthouse to blockbusters. Enjoy 4K UHD movies on demand via the Rakuten TV button on your remote. 
      Smart TV with Disney+

      Disney+


      Immerse in legendary and exclusive titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.*
      Smart TV with Amazon Prime

      Amazon Prime


      Enjoy Amazon Prime Video in stunning HDR quality. Watch Amazon Originals, popular movies, TV shows, and more.*

      Connect and enjoy

      From voice assistants to multi-room sound 
      Philips Smart TV with DTS Play-fi

      Play-Fi

       

      Put your Philips TV at the heart of your wireless multi-room sound. Connect to compatible speakers in any room.

      Philips Smart TV with Play-Fi
      Learn more about Play-Fi
      Philips Smart TV with Voice Control: Hey Google and Amazon Alexa

      Voice control

       

      Want to find movies, get answers on screen, or control your smart home devices? Just tell your TV.*

      Philips Smart TV with Google Assistant
      Philips Smart TV - Works with Amazon Alexa
      Philips Smart TV - Works with Amazon Alexa
      Philips Smart TV - Works with Amazon Alexa
      Philips Smart TV with Chromecast

      Chromecast built-in™


      Easily cast photos, music, and more straight from your smart device to your Philips Smart TV.
       * Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com © 2020 Disney and its related entities.

       * Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries. 

       * Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime. For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.

       * Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

       

      Find your Smart TV

      Show me all Smart TVs

      More from Philips TV & Sound

      Philips OLED 4K smart TVs

      OLED+

      The difference is real

      Explore
      Philips The One Performance Series TVs

      Performance Series

      The one to take home

      Learn more
      Philips Ambilight TVs

      Ambilight

      Immerse in the content you love

      Discover Ambilight
