OEM LEDs exclusive to Lumileds in aftermarket

Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimised light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light colour for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world's major car manufacturers is that they're fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.