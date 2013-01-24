Home
    Ultinon Pro9000

    with exclusive Lumileds automotive LED

    11005U90CWX2
      The Philips Ultinon Pro9000 sets a new standard in retrofit LED bulbs. It offers up to 250% brighter*, whiter light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. *Compared to the minimum legal standard. See all benefits

        Breakthrough LED for driving enthusiasts

        Original automotive performance in LED

        • LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
        • up to 250% brighter light
        • Cool white light
        • Lumileds TopContact LEDs

        Up to 250% brighter light

        The new Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlight bulbs provide the exceptional visibility that you need while driving. They offer up to 250% brighter, consistent light on the road than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. Their optimal spectrum makes road signs more visible. See further, react faster!

        OEM LEDs exclusive to Lumileds in aftermarket

        Always a step ahead, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is driving performance with its exclusive top-quality Lumileds TopContact LED chips. These unique OEM LEDs provide optimised light consistency, generate less heat and feature the ideal light colour for sharper visibility. One reason why Lumileds automotive LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world's major car manufacturers is that they're fitted with the very best components and technologies, giving you unparalleled performance and enhanced bulb lifetime.

        Up to 5,800 Kelvin colour temperature for cool white light

        Enjoy the balance of practicality and performance. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 features a colour temperature of up to 5800 K, proven among Original Equipment Manufacturers to maximise eye comfort while driving at night. This reduces fatigue and the risk of eye strain to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

        Light exactly where you need it on the road

        Thanks to the perfect positioning of the LED chips on Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs, drivers have light exactly where they need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature Philips SafeBeam, producing the best useable beam and glare-free pattern. Drive safer with Philips Ultinon Pro9000.

        Small footprint, big performance

        Philips Ultinon Pro9000 gives you powerful technology in a small but effective design. Built with performance and ease of use in mind, the Philips Ultinon Pro9000's new one-piece bulb design allows fast, hassle-free installation. The built-in driver means no more worries about limited space in the headlight unit. This super-compact design ensures compatibility with a wide range of car models.

        High electrical compatibility for most vehicles

        LED retrofit and halogen bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your halogen bulbs with other LEDs may cause issues such as flickering light. Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs need no additional adapters** to eliminate flickering in most vehicles. They work right away with the vehicle's electrical system, providing a consistent light beam and colour temperature.

        12 V and 24 V compatibility for wider usability

        Philips Ultinon Pro9000 is compatible with both 12 V and 24 V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

        Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

        You want bright, stylish headlights but you don't want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon Pro9000 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirBoost and AirCool heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

        The durability that today's drivers demand

        IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips Ultinon Pro9000 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8719018007223
          EAN3
          8719018007230

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          Ultinon Pro9000
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED HB3/4 11005 U90CW X2
          Base
          P20d, P22d
          Type
          LED-HL [~HB3/HB4]
          Technical features
          AirBoost, SafeBeam Technology

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage [V]
          13.2 V
          Wattage [W]
          20 W

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Bright white light
          Product highlight
          Automotive Grade LED

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          5800 K
          Lumens [lm]
          1850

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11005U90CWX2
          Ordering code
          722331

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          32.5  cm
          Length
          120  cm
          Net weight per piece
          22  g
          Width
          420  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          19.1  kg

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          18.9  g
          Height
          15.2  cm
          Length
          15.2  cm
          Net weight per piece
          7  g
          Width
          7  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          2520 packs
          Pack Quantity
          2.72 pcs

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          5000 hrs

            • Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs.
            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements
            • * For some rare cases, an additional Light repair CANbus might be needed to eliminate flickering completely.