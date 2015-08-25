2 year warranty
Discontinued
220B4LPYCB/00
B Line
22" (55.9 cm)
1680 x 1050
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life
DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15 metre cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates — making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the more demanding gaming and films, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via the use of various adapters.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
JimmyJimmy
25/08/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prima
Graag zou ik hetzelfde scherm een aantal formaten groter hebben
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241B4LPYCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 241B4LPYCB LCD-monitor met LED-achtergrondverlichting
Elko49
28/05/2019
Suisse
erfüllt vollkommen meinen Ansprüchen
Super Bildschirm! Etwas schwache Lautsprecher. Preis Leistung sehrgut!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 220B4LPYCB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 220B4LPYCB LCD-Monitor mit LED-Hintergrundbeleuchtung
webtintin
17/04/2014
Italia
Semplice e funzionale
Il monitor ha un rapporto qualità prezzo imbattibile. Il design è so brio ed elegante adatto a studi ed uffici
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 240B4LPYCB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 240B4LPYCB Monitor LCD con PowerSensor