    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    240V5QDAB/01
    Great LED images in vivid colours
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/2/240v5qdab_01/240v5qdab_01_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
240V5QDAB/01

      240V5QDAB/01
      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice!

      LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits

      LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits

        Great LED images in vivid colours

        with stereo speakers

        • V Line
        • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
        IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

        IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

        Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast for rich black details

        SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

        An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

        Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

        SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

        Powerful sound with 2 x 2 watts RMS speakers

        Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.

        Mercury Free eco-friendly display

        Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          LCD panel type
          IPS-ADS LCD
          Backlight type
          W-LED system
          Panel Size
          23.8 inch/60.5 cm
          Effective viewing area
          527.04 (H) x 296.46 (V)
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Response time (typical)
          5 ms (GtG)*
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          SmartContrast
          10,000,000:1
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Pixel pitch
          0.275 x 0.275 mm
          Viewing angle
          • 178º (H)/178º (V)
          • @ C/R > 10
          Display colours
          16.7 M
          Scanning Frequency
          30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
          sRGB
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Signal Input
          • VGA (Analogue)
          • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
          • HDMI (digital, HDCP)
          Sync Input
          • Separate Sync
          • Sync on Green
          Audio (In/Out)
          • PC audio-in
          • Headphone out

        • Convenience

          Built-in Speakers
          2 W x 2
          User convenience
          • Power On/Off
          • Menu/OK
          • Brightness/Back
          • Volume/Up
          • Auto/Down
          OSD Languages
          • Brazil Portuguese
          • Czech
          • Dutch
          • English
          • Finnish
          • French
          • German
          • Greek
          • Hungarian
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Korean
          • Polish
          • Portuguese
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Swedish
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Ukrainian
          Other convenience
          • Kensington lock
          • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
          Plug and Play Compatibility
          • DDC/CI
          • Mac OS X
          • sRGB
          • Windows 7
          • Windows 8.1

        • Stand

          Tilt
          -5/20  degree

        • Power

          On mode
          19.23 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
          Standby mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Off mode
          0.5 W (typ.)
          Power LED indicator
          • Operation - White
          • Standby mode - White (flashing)
          Power supply
          • Built-in
          • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product with stand (mm)
          553 x 420 x 219  mm
          Product without stand (mm)
          553 x 343 x 55  mm
          Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
          600 x 415 x 118  mm

        • Weight

          Product with stand (kg)
          4.09  kg
          Product without stand (kg)
          3.69  kg
          Product with packaging (kg)
          5.36  kg

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0°C to 40°C  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20°C to 60°C  °C
          Relative humidity
          20–80%  %
          Altitude
          Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
          MTBF
          50 000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)

        • Sustainability

          Environmental and energy
          • EnergyStar 6.0
          • RoHS
          • Lead-free
          • Mercury Free
          Recyclable packaging material
          100  %

        • Compliance and standards

          Regulatory Approvals
          • CE Mark
          • FCC Class B
          • TCO Certified
          • cETLus
          • TUV/ISO9241-307
          • BSMI
          • PSB
          • C-tick
          • UKRAINIAN
          • EPA

        • Cabinet

          Colour
          Black
          Finish
          Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

        • What's in the box?

          Monitor with stand
          yes
          Cables
          VGA, Audio, Power
          User Documentation
          yes

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
            • HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
            • Response time value equal to SmartResponse