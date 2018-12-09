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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

240V5QDAB/01

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

with stereo speakers

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and colour accuracy

IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
1

09/12/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

240V5QDAB

Sehr guter Monitor, einfache Bedienung, gute Bildwiedergabe für den normalen Gebrauch.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

28/10/2016

Sverige

Sverige

Detta är en mycket bra datorskärm som uppfyller alla mina egna behov.

Dels så finns alla tänkbara anslutningar då den har den klassiska VGA till dagens DVI samt HDMI. Detta gör att den kan köras med varje dator som finns. Orsaken till att jag valde just denna skärm var att min tidigare datorskärm gick sönder i somras, och när detta hände så köptes en begagnad skärm, men som inte riktigt uppfyllde alla dom specifika krav för att kunna användas till allt möjligt. Som komplement så sitter det även ett mycket bra ljudkort som är för internt bruk för mitt 7.1 surround ljudsystem som gör att jag även kan njuta av mycket bra ljud också, inte minst vid streaming av dessa play kanaler som finns tillgängligt. Även mina egna DVD filmer kan nu ses och höras på ett sätt som jag aldrig tidigare har kunnat ta del av via mina datorer. Så nu uppfyller denna nya Philips skärm allt som önskas från min sida.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-skärm med SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-skärm med SmartControl Lite

06/02/2017

España

España

Buen producto.

Soy consumidor de productos Philips y el monitor no me ha defraudado, aunque debo decir que los altavoces se pueden mejorar, no estan a la altura del monitor, la relación calidad precio es muy aceptable. En resumen creo que es un producto de calidad.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB Monitor LCD con SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDAB Monitor LCD con SmartControl Lite

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse