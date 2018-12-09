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Discontinued
240V5QDAB/01
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
MAKE
09/12/2018
Deutschland
240V5QDAB
Sehr guter Monitor, einfache Bedienung, gute Bildwiedergabe für den normalen Gebrauch.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
BertOlof1962
28/10/2016
Sverige
Detta är en mycket bra datorskärm som uppfyller alla mina egna behov.
Dels så finns alla tänkbara anslutningar då den har den klassiska VGA till dagens DVI samt HDMI. Detta gör att den kan köras med varje dator som finns. Orsaken till att jag valde just denna skärm var att min tidigare datorskärm gick sönder i somras, och när detta hände så köptes en begagnad skärm, men som inte riktigt uppfyllde alla dom specifika krav för att kunna användas till allt möjligt. Som komplement så sitter det även ett mycket bra ljudkort som är för internt bruk för mitt 7.1 surround ljudsystem som gör att jag även kan njuta av mycket bra ljud också, inte minst vid streaming av dessa play kanaler som finns tillgängligt. Även mina egna DVD filmer kan nu ses och höras på ett sätt som jag aldrig tidigare har kunnat ta del av via mina datorer. Så nu uppfyller denna nya Philips skärm allt som önskas från min sida.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-skärm med SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB LCD-skärm med SmartControl Lite
Personal
06/02/2017
España
Buen producto.
Soy consumidor de productos Philips y el monitor no me ha defraudado, aunque debo decir que los altavoces se pueden mejorar, no estan a la altura del monitor, la relación calidad precio es muy aceptable. En resumen creo que es un producto de calidad.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB Monitor LCD con SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDAB Monitor LCD con SmartControl Lite
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse