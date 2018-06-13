Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
240V5QDSB/00
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!
V Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Aerin
13/06/2018
Nederland
Voldoet helemaal aan mijn verwachting, kwaliteit en prijs
Zeer goed beeld, gebruikersvriendelijk en tegen een aantrekkelijke prijs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite
Steve1
19/09/2017
Deutschland
Toller Monitor zu gutem Preis
Wir haben zwei Stück und sind sehr zufrieden. Guter Monitor zu passablem Preis.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite
Denis
17/11/2016
Danmark
Verified buyer
Meget tilfreds
Har købtet 2 af dem, nemt montering, plug'n'play, uden problem. Bang for the bucks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse