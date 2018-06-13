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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

240V5QDSB/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Great LED images in vivid colours

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it's a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colours

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)

Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast for rich black details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Compact design saves space

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

3
1

13/06/2018

Nederland

Nederland

Voldoet helemaal aan mijn verwachting, kwaliteit en prijs

Zeer goed beeld, gebruikersvriendelijk en tegen een aantrekkelijke prijs

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-monitor met SmartControl Lite

19/09/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Toller Monitor zu gutem Preis

Wir haben zwei Stück und sind sehr zufrieden. Guter Monitor zu passablem Preis.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-Monitor mit SmartControl Lite

17/11/2016

Danmark

Danmark

Verified buyer

Meget tilfreds

Har købtet 2 af dem, nemt montering, plug'n'play, uden problem. Bang for the bucks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 240V5QDSB LCD-skærm med SmartControl Lite

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse