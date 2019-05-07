Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
273V7QDSB/01
Vivid, crisp images, from edge to edge
A perfect all-round display with stunning images that stretch from edge to edge, made easy on the eyes, in a compact, slim design.
V Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Experience improved comfort and readability when reading long, text-heavy documents. EasyRead Mode creates a paper-like viewing experience that's gentler on your eyes by adjusting your display's colours and zoom levels, which simulate the feeling of reading on real paper—right on your digital display.
4.3
of 5
53
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Dude1663
07/05/2019
United Kingdom
Phillips 27" Monitor
So far so good. Very impressed with the quality of the picture and the vibrant colors. Good price as well. Early days yet over performance and reliability.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273V7QDSB Full HD LCD monitor
Kippenboer
15/03/2024
Nederland
Verified buyer
Computerschermen
Hebben 2 schermen gekocht, de vorige was stuk, zat een hinderlijke baan in. En de schermen kreeg ik niet op de zelfde kleur. Pc heeft geen 2 HDMI poorten. Nu geen enkel probleem krijg precies de zelfde kleur. Een genot om mee te werken.
Pros
Snelle levering starten vlot op
Cons
Veel verpakkings matriaal; milieu onvriendelijk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2024-02-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2024-02-15
Philips 242V
05/07/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Goed scherp beeld
Deze monitor is mooi snel voor gamen, heeft een scherp beeld en mooie kleuren. Ik ben er zeer tevreden over
Pros
Reactie snelheid
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2022-07-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 243V7QDSB Full HD LCD-monitor
Date of Use 2022-07-05
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse