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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

274E5QHAW/01

3.7

| (12) Reviews

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.

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with Ultra-Narrow Bezel, MHL

Vibrant images with AH-IPS display

  • Ultra-Narrow Bezel

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • MHL

Optional MHL cable allows for HD video audio playback

Minimalistic looks with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

Utilising the latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with a minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5 mm. Combined with an in-panel black matrix strip of around 9 mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly, minimising distractions and maximising viewing size. Especially suited to multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra-narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

TrueVision ensures lab quality images

TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

12

Reviews

1

06/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great value, top quality

good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite

20/07/2015

Suisse

Suisse

Verified buyer

Haelt was es verspricht

Passt auch farblich gut zum Mobiliar Technisch alles ok

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite

23/01/2014

España

España

Buena calidad de imagen.

Buena calidad de imagen. Cumple con creces. Buen precio para lo que ofrece. Los altavoces son mejorables, pero los tiene y son de agradecer. Apto para ps4 y juegos en general. Excelente calidad de imagen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite

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Disclaimers

  1. Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.

  2. Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality

  3. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.