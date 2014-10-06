Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
274E5QHAW/01
Vibrant images with AH-IPS display
This attractive Philips display with ultra-narrow bezel and AH-IPS screen gives you awesome, vibrant colour images. Mobile HD link allows you to mirror your Smartphone.
Ultra-Narrow Bezel
27" (68.6 cm)
MHL
Utilising the latest technology panels, the new Philips displays are designed with a minimalistic approach by limiting the outer bezel thickness to about 2.5 mm. Combined with an in-panel black matrix strip of around 9 mm, the overall bezel dimensions are reduced significantly, minimising distractions and maximising viewing size. Especially suited to multi-display or tiling setups like gaming, graphics design and professional applications, the Ultra-narrow bezel display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses an advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display, which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures that TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent colour and picture quality.
3.7
of 5
12
Reviews
Caldie
06/10/2014
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great value, top quality
good design, very thin bezel, crisp colours and comes with speakers built in. also has both VGA and HDMI connections.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW LCD monitor with SmartImage lite
goes
20/07/2015
Suisse
Verified buyer
Haelt was es verspricht
Passt auch farblich gut zum Mobiliar Technisch alles ok
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 274E5QHAW LCD-Monitor mit SmartImage Lite
JJSG
23/01/2014
España
Buena calidad de imagen.
Buena calidad de imagen. Cumple con creces. Buen precio para lo que ofrece. Los altavoces son mejorables, pero los tiene y son de agradecer. Apto para ps4 y juegos en general. Excelente calidad de imagen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234E5QHAW Monitor LCD con SmartImage Lite
Requires optional MHL-certified mobile device and MHL cable (not included). Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.