    Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

    55BDL4007X/00
      -{discount-value}

      Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

      55BDL4007X/00

      Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

      Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

      Professional Monitor Video Wall Display

        Go big

        Versatile videowall display.

        • 55"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 700 cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND and Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND and Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND and Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures that content is always playing

        FailOver ensures that content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Remote system management through CMND

        Take control of your Philips Professional Display network. CMND lets you manage, update, maintain and play via one easy-to-use interface. From installation to daily operation.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

        Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall — without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920 x 1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          700  cd/m²
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Display colours
          1.07 B
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Haze
          28%

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60 Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60 Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60 Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60 Hz
          • 480p, 60 Hz
          • 576p, 50 Hz
          • 576i, 50 Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60 Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60 Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Composite (Share component Y)
          • Component BNC (x 3)
          • Display Port1.2 (x 1)
          • DVI-D (x 1)
          • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
          • VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
          • USB 2.0 (x 1)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA) x 1
          Video output
          • DVI-I (x 1)
          • DisplayPort 1.2 (x 1)
          Audio output
          • External speaker connector
          • 3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
          External control
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RJ45 x 2
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • Thermal sensor

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10
          Screen-saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Signal loop through
          • DisplayPort
          • RS232
          • DVI Loop through
          • IR Loop through
          Ease of installation
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy-saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          RJ45 hub
          available

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 90% (without condensation)

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Consumption (Max)
          360 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          165  W

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10 W (RMS)

        • Accessories

          Stand
          BM05462/BM05922 (Optional)
          Included Accessories
          • AC Switch Cover
          • Gap pad x 3
          • Kit-1 (x1)
          • Kit-2 (x2)
          • Power cable (3 m)
          • Quick start guide (x 1)
          • Remote control and AAA batteries
          • RS232 Cable (3 m)
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Wire Clamper (x 3)
          • HDMI cable (1.8 m) (x 1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • PSB
          • CE
          • CU
          • ETL
          • CCC
          • CECP
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • ISM
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • Manifest
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MPD
          • MT2
          • MTS
          • TS
          • VOB
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • PLS
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1211.4  mm
          Set Height
          682.2  mm
          Set Depth
          97.3 (D@Handle)/98.4 (D@Wall mount)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          47.69  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          26.86  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.83 (D@Handle)/3.87 (D@Wall mount)  inch
          Bezel width
          0.9 mm
          VESA Mount
          400 mm x 400 mm, M6
          Product weight
          24.9  kg

