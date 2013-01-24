Home
        Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

        99% virus, allergen and pollutant removal (2,3,6)

        • Purifies rooms up to 49 m²
        • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
        • HEPA filter
        High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

        High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 49 m²

        Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 49 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

        Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

        Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

        2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

        Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

        Smart sensors for intelligent purification

        Smart sensors for intelligent purification

        Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

        Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

        Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

        Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before being released from the factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

        In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

        Low energy consumption

        Low energy consumption

        Thanks to its energy-efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

        Air quality display

        Air quality display

        See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive colour ring

        Auto mode and 2 x manual speed levels

        Auto mode and 2 x manual speed levels

        Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 2 x speed levels: Sleep, Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

        Smart filter indicator

        Smart filter indicator

        The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when the filter needs replacing, for easy maintenance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          CADR (Particle, GB/T)
          190  m³/hr
          Room size (NRCC)
          Up to 49 m²
          Air quality sensor(s)
          PM2.5 particle
          Filtration
          HEPA, Prefilter
          Particle filtration
          99.5% at 0.003 microns
          Allergens filtration
          99.99%
          Virus & aerosol filtration
          99.9%

        • Usability

          Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
          35  dB
          Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
          61  dB
          Automatic mode
          Yes
          Sleep mode
          Yes
          Manual speed settings
          3 (Sleep, Speed 1, Turbo)
          Air quality feedback
          Colour ring
          Auto-ambient light
          No
          Cord length
          1.6  m

        • Energy efficiency

          Max. power consumption
          20  W
          Stand-by power consumption
          <=0.5  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight
          2.4  kg
          Dimensions (L*W*H)
          250*250*367
          Colour(s)
          White, Black

        • Maintenance

          Replacement filter HEPA
          HEPA filter FY0194 - 12 months
          Service
          2-year worldwide guarantee

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 m³/h by the room size of 49 m³ (assuming the room is 20 m² in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
              • (2) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
              • An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of a plan to protect yourself and your family (US Environmental Protection Agency)
              • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
              • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
              • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
              • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:


              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory services and products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Philips Electronics UK Limited, Ascent 1, Aerospace Boulevard, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 6XW 

              Click here to read moreRead less

