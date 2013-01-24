Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Series 800

    Air Purifier

    AC0820/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm
      -{discount-value}

      Series 800 Air Purifier

      AC0820/30
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm

      The new Philips Series 800 air purifier — a small yet effective device that can bring clean air to your home in a compact and simple way. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £150.00

      Series 800 Air Purifier

      Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm

      The new Philips Series 800 air purifier — a small yet effective device that can bring clean air to your home in a compact and simple way. See all benefits

      Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm

      The new Philips Series 800 air purifier — a small yet effective device that can bring clean air to your home in a compact and simple way. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £150.00

      Series 800 Air Purifier

      Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm

      The new Philips Series 800 air purifier — a small yet effective device that can bring clean air to your home in a compact and simple way. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all air-purifier

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Series 800

        Series 800

        Air Purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Removes 99.5% of particles as small as 0.003 µm

        Say goodbye to indoor air pollution

        • Removes 99.5% particles @3 nm
        • Air quality colour feedback
        • Up to 49 m2 / 527 ft2
        • Auto and Sleep mode

        Intelligent auto-purification mode

        Intelligent auto-purification mode, powered by a professional-grade sensor, automatically senses and reacts to even the slightest change in the air.

        Colour indication for real-time air quality

        4 step colour indication for real-time air quality ranging from blue (good) to red (poor) gives reassurance about the air quality in your home.

        Efficient purification

        Effective purification result, with 3D air circulation, clean a room of 20 m² in less than 16 minutes*.

        Effective purification of nano-sized particles

        Effectively removes 99.5% nano-sized particles as small as 0.003 μm (800 times smaller than PM2.5), including PM2.5, pollen, dust and pet dander etc.* Removes 99.9% of viruses and 99% bacteria. Make sure that you breathe healthy air even during the heavy pollution season.

        Compact size

        Compact size, easily fits in every place in your home. Suitable for a room size of 49 m² (532 sq. ft)*.

        Ultra-quiet operation with dimmed light in sleep mode

        In sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep, as low as 35 db(A)*. Perfect for using in a bedroom or baby's room.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          CADR (Particle)
          190*  m³/hr
          0.3 µm particle removal
          99.5  %
          Filters out H1N1 Virus
          99.9  %
          Filters out bacteria
          99  %
          Energy Efficiency rate
          High
          Recommended filter lifetime
          12  months
          Sound Power
          35–61  dB(A)
          Room size
          Up to 49  m²
          Ultra-fine particle removal
          0.003  µm
          Room size
          Up to 532  ft²

        • Features

          VitaShield
          Yes
          AeraSense technology
          Yes
          Air Quality feedback
          AQI ring
          PM2.5 sensor
          Yes
          Modes
          Auto, Sleep, Turbo
          Healthy air lock and Alert
          Yes
          Motor
          AC
          Light control
          On/Off

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Cord length
          1.6  m
          Power
          22  W

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimension of product (L x W x H)
          250 x 250 x 367
          Weight incl. packaging
          3  kg
          Weight of product
          2.4  kg

        • Replacement

          Integrated filter
          FY0194

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          White
          Colour of control panel
          Black
          Control panel type
          Touch panel

        • Logistic data

          12NC code
          8834 820 30450
          EAN F-box
          8710103902614

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          Stand-by power consumption
          < 0.5  W
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Calculated according to NRCC-54013 standard using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
              • Theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 m3/h by the room size of 48 m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4 m2 in height).
              • *Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33 cm/s air flow by a third-party lab. The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
              • CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2015.

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount