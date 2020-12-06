Home
    Series 1000i

    Air Purifier

    AC1214/60
      Series 1000i Air Purifier

      AC1214/60
      Intelligent purification

      With professional-grade sensing performance, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 automatically monitors and purifies the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air* while you sleep, with quiet night sense auto-mode

        Series 1000i

        Series 1000i

        Air Purifier

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Intelligent purification

        Connect to cleaner air

        • Removes 99.97% particles @3 nm
        • Allergens display
        • Up to 63 m2 / 678 ft2
        • Auto, Sleep mode and app
        3 auto modes: General, Allergen and Night sensing

        3 auto modes: General, Allergen and Night sensing

        The Philips Air Purifier has 3 automatic purification settings: a General mode, an extra-sensitive Allergen mode and a Night sense mode that automatically turns down the lights and fan speed when the room is dark. You can choose your preferred mode to personalise and optimise your purification.

        4 manual settings, including turbo speed

        4 manual settings, including turbo speed

        In addition to the 3 auto modes, the purifier also has 4 manual modes. Choose one of four different speed settings: from the extra-quiet 'Speed 1' to the extra-powerful ‘Turbo Speed’ mode. Pick one that is ideal for your required purification.

        Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air

        Automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air

        Benchmarked against a professional-grade sensor, Philips AeraSense technology is highly effective in sensing even the slightest change in indoor air conditions. It continuously monitors the air and automatically adjusts the fan speed when it detects a change in particles.

        Ideal for small to medium rooms

        Ideal for small to medium rooms

        The Philip Air Purifier has been designed for small to medium rooms, such as a bedroom. It is recommended for rooms up to 678 sq ft.

        Reduces allergens, gases, odours

        Reduces allergens, gases, odours

        With cutting edge sensing and purification technology, the Philips Air Purifier Series 1000 is proven to reduce allergens, odours and VOCs. The pre-filter and True HEPA filter remove particles. The Active Carbon filter reduces gases and odours.

        Allergen management advice

        Allergen management advice

        Based on the indoor and outdoor air quality levels, the App will give you advice to help you with your allergen management regimen.

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

        Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

        Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses. Removes aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses from the air that pass through the filter. It sanitises the air by removing up to 99.9% of viruses from the air*, making sure that you always breathe clean air.

        Visualised air quality feedback

        In real-time, AeraSense shows you the IAI index via a numerical display and a colour ring on the dashboard of the air purifier. The numerical display is an index of the indoor air quality. The colour ring provides an additional visual cue, ranging from blue (good air quality) to red (bad air quality).

        Captures 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter

        Designed with a multi-stage active filtration system, which captures up to 99.97% of particles that pass through the filter as small as 0.3 microns – the size of most common airborne allergens, particles, bacteria and viruses.

        Track indoor and outdoor air quality

        Use the App to check your indoor and outdoor air quality. The Air Purifier constantly feeds indoor air quality data to the App, which is then combined with outdoor pollution and pollen data to give you a complete picture of your air quality.

        Control purifier from anywhere

        Control your air purifier from anywhere with the connected app. Turn on the air purifier, change the fan speed or check your filter lifetime through the Air Matters app.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Room size
          678 sq ft/63  m²
          0.3 µm particle removal
          99.97  %
          Ultra-fine particle removal
          3  nm
          Recommended HEPA lifetime
          4800  hour(s)
          Recommended AC lifetime
          2400  hour(s)
          Sound Power
          32-62  dB(A)

        • Features

          VitaShield IPS
          Yes
          AeraSense technology
          Yes
          Air Quality feedback
          Numerical
          PM2.5 sensor
          Yes
          Modes
          3 auto modes
          Fan speed
          4 manual speed settings
          Child lock
          Yes
          Healthy air lock and Alert
          Yes
          Motor
          DC

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          White
          Colour of control panel
          Black 7C
          Control panel type
          Touch Panel
          Material of main body
          ABS

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.3  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          6.7  kg
          Dimension of product (L x W x H)
          8.27 x 12.80 x 21.38 inch/ 210 x 325 x 543
          Dimension of packaging (L x W x H)
          10.12 x 14.61 x 23.74 inch/257 x 371 x 603  mm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

              • *Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Group Ltd. tested in a 28.5 m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
              • *An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of a plan to protect yourself and your family by improving ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).

