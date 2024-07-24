Back to School Sale: Get Up to 30% Off at Philips Shop now
    • Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet. Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet. Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.
      -{discount-value}

      PureProtect 3200 Series Smart Air Purifier

      AC3220/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

      Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 50% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power into a compact form to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.

      See all benefits

      Big purifying power. Incredibly quiet.

      Effectively captures allergens and pollutants

      • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
      • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • 50% quieter purification
      Impressive power in smaller size

      Impressive power in smaller size

      Smaller size, bigger cleaning speed (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 520 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 135 m2 (2) and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 6 minutes (3).

      3 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      3 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of the smallest particles

      3 layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Quiet, even at maximum power

      Quiet, even at maximum power

      Experience 50% less noise with SilentWings technology (1). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it's quieter than a normal conversation. (5)

      Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust-mite, pollen, pet or mould-spore allergens (6), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (7). ECARF certified allergy-friendly.

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (8), Staphylococcus bacteria (9) and 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (10).

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      The Active Carbon layer captures odours and removes >95% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (11): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 36 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      AeraSense technology scans the air 1000 x a second to detect pollutants and reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimising sound and energy use.

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cosy, warm night light.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (12), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. The accessory package (FY3200) contains both filters for the device.

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >30% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimise our carbon footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        36  W
        Stand-by power consumption
        < 2  W

      • Maintenance

        Recommended filter change
        1 year
        Replacement filter
        FY3200/30
        Service
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Filtration layers

        HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Air+ app
        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        Voice control
        No
        Remote scheduling
        Yes (in app)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        52*28.5*28.5  mm
        Weight of product
        6.2  kg
        Colour(s)
        Silver, Arctic White

      • Performance

        CADR (Particle, GB/T)
        520  m³/h
        Room size (NRCC)
        135 m2
        Air quality sensor(s)
        PM2.5, Temperature, Humidity
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns

      • Usability

        Min. sound level (Sleep mode)
        15  dB
        Max. sound level (Turbo mode)
        47.5  dB
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Colour ring, numerical
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Automatic display dimming
        Yes
        Child lock
        Yes
        Ambient night light
        Yes
        Manual fan speeds
        Yes (5 levels)

      • (1) vs. predecessor Philips AC3033 (CADR and noise)
      • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (3) Calculated: 48 m3 room, CADR of 520 m3/h
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm and 0.3 µm, iUTA
      • (5) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.
      • (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust-mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
      • (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
      • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40 min
      • (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m3 chamber, 1 h, Turbo mode, third-party lab
      • (10) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1 h.
      • (11) External lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1 h.
      • (12) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.