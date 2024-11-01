  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series Smart Air Purifier

      AC4220/12

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Our best purifier. Quiet and energy efficient.

      Enjoy clean, safe air at home, now 35% quieter! Our double-fan design packs more power into a compact form to purify even large spaces in minutes. With its sleek design, low energy use and smart app control, it fits perfectly into your home.

      Similar products

      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
      PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

      Smart Air Purifier

      Our best purifier. Quiet and energy efficient.

      Effectively captures allergens, pollutants and gases

      • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
      • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
      • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
      Impressive power in smaller size

      Impressive power in smaller size

      Up to 1.5 x more powerful than products of its size (1), thanks to its innovative double-fan design. With powerful filtration of 600 m3/h (CADR), it can easily handle large spaces of up to 156 m2 (2) and can clean a room of 20 m2 in less than 5 minutes (3).

      4 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      4 layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

      4 layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and double Active Carbon layer captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) – smaller than the smallest known virus!

      Quiet, even at maximum power

      Quiet, even at maximum power

      Experience 35% less noise with SilentWings technology (5). Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 15 dB(A). Even at maximum speed, it's quieter than normal conversation. (6)

      Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      Captures 99.99% of allergens from dust, pollen or pets

      All-day protection for allergy sufferers. Removes 99.99% of dust mite, pollen, pet or mould spore allergens (7), known triggers of allergy or hay fever symptoms (8). ECARF-certified allergy-friendly.

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Effectively reduces viruses like H1N1 (flu) from the air

      Removes 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Independently tested to eliminate H1N1 influenza virus (9), Staphylococcus bacteria (10) and 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19 (11).

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      Traps smells and gas pollutants

      The Active Carbon layer captures odours and removes >96% of gas pollutants that hurt indoor air (12): NO2 from industry and traffic pollution, and Toluene or VOCs from house paint, detergents and furniture. Safe and effective: no ions, chemicals or ozone emitted.

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Lower energy consumption than a light bulb

      Enjoy cleaner air while keeping your energy bill low. At maximum power, the air purifier uses only 54 W, less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      Intelligently senses and adapts to your indoor air quality

      AeraSense technology scans the air 1000 x a second to detect pollutants and gases. It reports the air quality in real time on the product display or in the app. In Auto mode, the device intelligently chooses the right speed to respond to each situation.

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Control your purifier anywhere with the Philips Air+ app

      Pair your purifier with the Air+ app to track indoor and outdoor air quality and remotely control the device. Choose Auto+ mode in the app for AI technology that adapts to your routine, minimising sound and energy use.

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Go to sleep and wake up with fresh, clean air

      Smart scheduling to fit your routine. Choose Fresh Wake-up to slowly ramp up purification speed before your set wake-up time. At night, Fresh Bedtime cleans your room thoroughly before you come to bed and welcomes you with a cosy, warm night light.

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Long-lasting filter for up to 1 year

      Original filters ensure optimal performance for up to 1 year (13), reducing hassle and cost. The purifier calculates filter life and alerts you when a replacement is needed. The accessory package (FY4200) contains both filters for the device.

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      Designed for durability and sustainability

      At Philips, we engineer our products to last. They undergo rigorous durability tests for continuous 24/7 operation. >30% of the plastic used in this product is recycled, to minimise our carbon footprint.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product Type
        Air purifier
        Technology
        HEPA NanoProtect
        Colour
        Supernova Silver
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Recycled Plastic (>30%)
        Internet connectivity
        Yes
        Wi-Fi range
        2.4 GHz
        Voice control
        No

      • Technical Specifications

        Maximum power
        54 W
        Air quality sensors
        PM2.5, Gas, Allergens, Temperature, Humidity
        Min. sound level
        15 dB(A)
        Max. sound level
        51.5 dB(A)

      • Performance

        CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
        600 m³/h
        Filter layers
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Pre-filter
        Particle filtration
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Max. room size
        156 m2

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Scheduler
        Yes (in app)
        Automatic mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes
        Speed settings
        Yes (5 levels)
        Ambient night light
        Yes
        Air quality feedback
        Colour ring, numerical
        Interface
        Digital (touch)
        Recommended filter change
        1 year

      • Safety feature

        Child lock
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Height
        52 cm
        Product Weight
        6.5 kg
        Package Length
        34.5 cm
        Package Width
        34.5 cm
        Package Height
        56.3 cm
        Package Weight
        8.1 kg
        Product Length
        28.5 cm
        Product Width
        28.5 cm

      • Energy efficiency

        Stand-by power consumption
        <2W
        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Maintenance

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        4-in-1 HEPA filter
        Related Accessories 1
        FY4200

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • (1) CADR vs. Philips AC1715
      • (2) CADR tested according GB/T18801-2022. Suitable purification area calculated to NRCC-54013 standard.
      • (3) Calculated: 48 m3 room, CADR of 600 m3/h
      • (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003 µm and 0.3 µm, iUTA
      • (5) vs. predecessor Philips AC4236
      • (6) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5 m. Normal conversation: 60 dB.
      • (7) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
      • (8) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
      • (9) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. with influenza (H1N1) in 28.5 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 30-40 min
      • (10) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30 m3 chamber, 1 h, Turbo mode, 3rd-party lab
      • (11) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by Antimikrop with SARS-CoV-2 in 30 m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1 h.
      • (12) In 1 h, in a 30 m3 room, test gas pollutants TVOC, Toluene and NO2 at external laboratory referring to GB/T 18801-2022.
      • (13) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
