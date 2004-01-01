Search terms

    CD Soundmachine

    AZ1046/12
      CD Soundmachine

      AZ1046/12

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

      Enjoy music wherever you go

      You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

        Enjoy music wherever you go

        • MP3-CD
        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

        MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3"). .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalised music enjoyment

        The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favourite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favourite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player into the audio system.

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW tuner for radio enjoyment

        FM/MW (AM) stereo tuner

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio playback

          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Antenna
          FM antenna

        • Sound

          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          rotary (analogue)
          Output power
          2 x 1 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker grille finishing
          metal

        • Convenience

          Loader type
          top
          Display type
          LCD display

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Battery type
          C size (LR14)
          Battery voltage
          1.5  V
          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Number of batteries
          6

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          power cord
          Others
          User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          2  kg
          Packaging depth
          175  mm
          Packaging height
          275  mm
          Packaging width
          320  mm
          Weight
          1.5  kg
          Main unit depth
          243  mm
          Main unit height
          146  mm
          Main unit width
          291  mm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

