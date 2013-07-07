  • 2 year warranty

    In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor

    B120E/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
      Always close to your baby

      The Philips In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor lets you watch and listen to your baby from your smartphone/tablet. Watch in crystal clear HD quality, and with night vision you can even watch your baby in the dark. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Always close to your baby

        Watch from anywhere on your smartphone/tablet

        • Watch from anywhere
        • Hear & speak
        • Night vision
        • For smartphone, tablet
        Video encrypted for secure connection

        Video encrypted for secure connection

        The In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you with a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.

        HD video quality for crystal clear viewing

        HD video quality for crystal clear viewing

        In.Sight wireless HD baby monitors allow you to watch your baby in vivid detail. View videos in high-definition 720p quality. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for progressive scan or the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame. With 720p resolution, videos are sharper and more true to life.

        Night vision mode to see baby clearly in the dark

        Night vision mode to see baby clearly in the dark

        Night vision mode allows you to see your baby's lovely face in the dark. Infrared light goes on for the monitor to capture clear black-and-white video when it is dark. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.

        Wi-Fi baby monitor for placement anywhere in your home

        Have ultimate peace of mind with the In.Sight wireless baby monitor. It connects to Wi-Fi 802.11 bgn networks. Place the monitor in your baby's room and you can watch and hear your baby directly from your smartphones wherever you are.

        Watch your baby on your smartphones via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

        The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor allows you to watch your baby on your smartphones wherever you are. Once you have set up your In.Sight wireless baby monitor, you can access the video stream from your smartphones anywhere via Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE networks. There's no limit to where and how you view your loved ones.

        Hear your baby continuously even when phone is locked

        The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor streams audio continuously, even when your smartphone is locked or when you are docking or charging your smartphone.

        Easy set-up of Wi-Fi baby monitor via QR code

        Set-up is simple with the app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.

        PVC-BFR-free power cables and monitor

        The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor is free from brominated flame retardant (BFR) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). It adheres to the stringent safety standards for infant utensils and is absolutely baby-proof, safe and eco-friendly.

        Instant talk to your baby via smartphones

        With the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor, you can talk to your baby any time you want. Simply press "talk" on your smartphone and sing her a nursery rhyme. Watch as she falls asleep to your soothing voice.

        Share monitors with other smartphone users

        Share monitors with your spouse, family, friends and even babysitters. The app lets you share each monitor with two other users so that they have access to live videos and sound via their smartphones as well. You can even upgrade the app to share the monitor with up to 16 users.

        Phone alerts when monitor detects noise/motion

        It's impossible to predict when something might happen to your baby. The In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor keeps watching with adjustable noise and motion detection. You will be alerted any time noise or motion is detected. Automatically receive push notifications on your smartphones when the monitor detects motion or noise.

        Real-time monitoring with temperature and humidity sensor

        Temperature and humidity sensors on the In.Sight wireless HD baby monitor show temperature and humidity levels on your smartphones. The humidity sensor measures the humidity level, detecting dry air that may irritate baby's throat, for instance. The app will even alert you when the temperature is too high/low.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lens and Sensor

          Sensor
          720p HD video image sensor
          Aperture
          F2.8
          Digital zoom
          2 x digital
          Focus mode
          Fixed
          Ambient light sensor
          Yes, day/night mode
          Night mode
          Infra-Red
          IR control
          via App
          IR range
          4 metres

        • Video Quality

          HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
          Yes
          Resolution
          HD (1280 x 720p) at 30 fps
          Formats
          H.264 video compression
          White Balance
          Automatic white balance
          Exposure
          Automatic exposure control

        • Features

          Wi-Fi
          802.11 a/b/n
          Motion detection
          Yes
          Noise detection
          Yes
          Direction adjustable base
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Yes
          Reset button
          Yes
          Screw holes
          Yes, 1
          Temperature measurement
          -10 – 50°C
          Humidity measurement
          20 – 90%

        • Software

          Installation
          via App
          Automatic App update
          Yes
          Web browser support
          Yes
          System supported
          • iOS4.3 or above
          • Android 2.3 or above
          iPad compatibility
          • iPad 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad (3rd generation)
          iPhone compatibility
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 3GS
          iPod compatibility
          iPod Touch 4th generation and up
          Android phone compatibility
          Philips recommends Samsung Galaxy 3 performance phones or better

        • Accessories included

          Extra wall mount
          Yes
          USB power adapter
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes, 2.5 m
          Screws/wall anchors
          1
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Input and Output

          Audio
          • 2-way
          • parent talk back
          Microphone
          • Highly sensitive
          • Mono
          Built-in speaker
          Yes
          USB
          Mini-USB port

        • Minimum Requirements

          Windows
          • Windows 7
          • Internet Explorer 9.0
          • Chrome 20.0
          • Firefox
          MAC
          • MACINTOSH 10.6
          • Safari 5.1.7
          • Chrome 21.0
          • Firefox

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Height
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          158  mm
          Packaging Depth
          70  mm
          Product height
          104  mm
          Product width
          66.2  mm
          Product depth
          66.2  mm

            • Viewing live video over your home Wi-Fi network using the In.Sight wireless home monitor is free and unrestricted. Viewing live video remotely (either over an external Wi-Fi network or 3G network) is also free for unlimited sessions, but subject to a limit of 5 minutes per session.
            • Longer remote viewing session times and other premium features are available for purchase from the App. These conditions are subject to change.

