Amazingly velvety foam
The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits
Not only for a variety of delicious hot and cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.
The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home, such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.
Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Milk Twister and its innovative frothing whisker create the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.
The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.
Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of a towel thanks to the non-stick.
With a capacity of 120 ml, the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos
This milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.
