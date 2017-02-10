Search terms

    Milk Twister

    Milk frother

    CA6500/63
    Amazingly velvety foam
      Milk Twister Milk frother

      CA6500/63
      Overall Rating / 5

      Amazingly velvety foam

      The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

        Milk Twister Milk frother

        The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

        The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

          Milk Twister Milk frother

          The Philips Milk Frother provides the freedom to enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home. Thanks to its innovative frothing whisker, you can enrich delicious coffee and milk drinks with amazingly velvety smooth milk foam. See all benefits

            Milk Twister

            Milk Twister

            Milk frother

            Amazingly velvety foam

            Your cup of coffee just got more interesting

            • Non-stick coating
            • Fits 120 ml milk
            • Enough for 2 cappuccinos
            • Prepares hot and cold froth
            Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

            Multifunctional: A variety of coffee and milk drinks

            Not only for a variety of delicious hot and cold coffee recipes like Cappuccino and Latte, but also for delicious Milk drinks like Milk Tea.

            Hot and cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

            Hot and cold milk frothing for a variety of coffee recipes

            The milk frother provides the freedom to create and enjoy a variety of hot and cold coffee recipes at home, such as a latte macchiato, cappuccino or the perfect iced coffee.

            Magnetic whisking for ultimate foam fineness

            Magnetic whisking for ultimate foam fineness

            Set to the ideal temperature and speed, the Milk Twister and its innovative frothing whisker create the ultimate in foam stiffness and fineness.

            Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

            Cordless, 360 degree base for easy lifting and placing

            The milk frother can be lifted off the base for filling the milk foam easily. Placing the milk frother back is equally easy due to the round connector.

            Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

            Non-stick coating for easy cleaning

            Cleaning the Philips milk twister requires only a rinse and a swipe of a towel thanks to the non-stick.

            Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

            Enough milk foam for 2 Cappuccinos

            With a capacity of 120 ml, the milk foam prepared with the Philips Milk Twister will be enough to prepare 2 Cappuccinos

            One touch for easy operation

            This milk frother offers one touch button for easy operation.

            Technical Specifications

            • Country of origin

              Made in
              China

            • Technical specifications

              Cord length
              0.75  cm
              Voltage
              220-240  V
              Capacity
              120  ml
              Frequency
              50  Hz
              Frothing time
              130  s

            • Design

              Colour
              Black

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of packaging (W x D x H)
              151 x 151 x 217  mm
              Weight of product
              0.79  kg
              Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
              128 x 128 x 194  mm

            • General specifications

              Ease of use and comfort
              Dishwasher-safe parts

            • Finishing

              Material of main body
              Plastic

            • Service

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Sustainability

              Power consumption brewing
              420 - 500  W

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Find a spare part or an accessory

            Go to parts and accessories

