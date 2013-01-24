Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Calc and Water filter

    CA6903/22
    Overall Rating / 5
    • No descaling for up to 5000 cups* No descaling for up to 5000 cups* No descaling for up to 5000 cups*
      -{discount-value}

      Calc and Water filter

      CA6903/22
      Overall Rating / 5

      No descaling for up to 5000 cups*

      Enjoy pure water for a fine-tasting coffee thanks to the innovative AquaClean water filter. AquaClean filters the water to ensure intense aroma and it reduces the need to descale your machine by preventing the formation of limescale. See all benefits

      Calc and Water filter

      No descaling for up to 5000 cups*

      Enjoy pure water for a fine-tasting coffee thanks to the innovative AquaClean water filter. AquaClean filters the water to ensure intense aroma and it reduces the need to descale your machine by preventing the formation of limescale. See all benefits

      No descaling for up to 5000 cups*

      Enjoy pure water for a fine-tasting coffee thanks to the innovative AquaClean water filter. AquaClean filters the water to ensure intense aroma and it reduces the need to descale your machine by preventing the formation of limescale. See all benefits

      Calc and Water filter

      No descaling for up to 5000 cups*

      Enjoy pure water for a fine-tasting coffee thanks to the innovative AquaClean water filter. AquaClean filters the water to ensure intense aroma and it reduces the need to descale your machine by preventing the formation of limescale. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Saeco accessories and parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Calc and Water filter

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        No descaling for up to 5000 cups*

        With each filter you can enjoy up to 625* cups!

        • Same as CA6903/01
        • No descaling for up to 5000 cups*
        • Prolong machine lifetime
        • 2 x AquaClean Filters
        Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

        Naturally removes calcium thanks to ion-exchange technology

        The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before it enters your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced in a timely manner when prompted by the machine, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*

        Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

        Your machine will not clog thanks to the micro-porous filter

        AquaClean will help preserve the taste of your coffee for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the patented water flow and the micro-porous filter.

        Clear water, optimally purified by the patented water flow

        Clear water, optimally purified by the patented water flow

        The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine and it reduces the need of descaling. With AquaClean, you can enjoy up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter 8 times.

        Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

        Micro-porous filter blocks any impurities

        Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in-cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

        Effortlessly activate the filter with the click-and-go system

        Effortlessly activate the filter with the click-and-go system

        Such a useful feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter into the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure cups of coffee without descaling*.

        Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

        Activating AquaClean deactivates the descaling alarm

        By activating AquaClean filter you automatically deactivate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables

        Only use Philips consumables to make sure your machine runs smoothly for longer. Philips consumables are the only recommended consumables for Philips and Saeco machines.

        Technical Specifications

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Switzerland

        • Technical specifications

          Includes
          2 x AquaClean water filter

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:
            Click here to read more

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount