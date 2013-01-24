Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lid of milk carafe

    CP0156
    • Lid of milk carafe Lid of milk carafe Lid of milk carafe
      -{discount-value}

      Lid of milk carafe

      CP0156

      Lid of milk carafe

      Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto Series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Lid of milk carafe

      Lid of milk carafe

      Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto Series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Lid of milk carafe

      Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto Series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Lid of milk carafe

      Lid of milk carafe

      Replaceable upper part of the milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto Series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, Philips 5000 Series. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Lid of milk carafe

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Lid of milk carafe

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • PicoBaristo, Incanto, EP and SM s.
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Not dishwasher-proof

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        GranBaristo series
        • HD8966/11
        • HD8967/01
        • HD8968/01

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • HD8964
        • HD8965
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP4050/00
        • SM3061/00
        • EP4051/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types:
        • HD8847
        • HD8834
        • HD8917
        Fits Coffee Product
        HD8763/18

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          A welcome gift of 15% off*

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People
          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?
          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount