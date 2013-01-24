  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Complete milk carafe

    CP0210
    • Complete transparent carafe Complete transparent carafe Complete transparent carafe
      -{discount-value}

      Complete milk carafe

      CP0210

      Complete transparent carafe

      Carafe to be used for Intelia espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Complete milk carafe

      Complete transparent carafe

      Carafe to be used for Intelia espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Complete transparent carafe

      Carafe to be used for Intelia espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Complete milk carafe

      Complete transparent carafe

      Carafe to be used for Intelia espresso machines. The transparent material makes it easy to control the milk level. Order an extra jug here - when one needs to be cleaned, you can use the other! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Saeco accessories and parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Complete milk carafe

        Total:

        Complete transparent carafe

        Please check specifications for compatible product

        • Intelia
        • Transparent

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product type
          HD8906

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            * This field is mandatory
            *
            *

            What does this mean?
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount