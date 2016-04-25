Search terms

    Milk tube connector

    CP0320
      Milk tube connector

      CP0320

      Milk tube connector

      This part connects the milk tube to the automatic milk frother. See all benefits

        Please check specifications for compatible product

        • Black
        • Philips 2100 series
        • Easy cappuccino

        Technical Specifications

        • Suitable for:

          PHILIPS 2100 EASYCAPP
          • HD8652/51
          • HD8652/59
          • HD8652/91

        • Replaceable part

          Fits Coffee Product
          • HD8654/59
          • HD8662/01
          • HD8662/09
          • HD8665/09
          • HD8749/01
          • HD8749/11
          • HD8750/11
          • HD8750/18
          • HD8750/19
          • HD8750/81
          • HD8750/88
          • HD8750/99
          • HD8751/14
          • HD8751/95
          • HD8752/41
          • HD8752/49
          • HD8752/71
          • HD8752/84
          • HD8752/85
          • HD8752/95
          • HD8752/99
          • HD8755/01
          • HD8755/02
          • HD8761/01
          • HD8761/09
          • HD8761/18
          • HD8761/26
          • HD8762/01
          • HD8762/19
          • HD8764/02
          • HD8766/01
          • HD8766/09
          • HD8767/01
          • HD8768/01
          • HD8768/08
          • HD8768/09
          • HD8768/21
          • HD8768/29
          • HD8769/01
          • HD8769/09
          • HD8769/11
          • HD8769/19
          • HD8770/10
          • HD8779/01
          • HD8780/01
          • HD8821/01
          • HD8821/09
          • HD8821/11
          • HD8822/09
          • HD8824/01
          • HD8824/09
          • HD8825/09
          • HD8826/09
          • HD8831/11
          • HD8832/01
          • HD8832/09
          • HD8841/01
          • HD8841/09
          • HD8841/11
          • HD8842/09
          • HD8844/01
          • HD8844/09
          • HD8861/11
          • HD8862/01
          • HD8862/09
          • HD8865/09
          • HD8880/09
          • HD8881/09
          • HD8885/09
          • HD8888/19
          • HD8900/01
          • HD8904/01
          • HD8911/21
          • HD8912/09
          • HD8913/11
          • HD8914/01
          • HD8914/09
          • HD8924/01
          • HD8924/09

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

