Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Coffee dispenser
This removable coffee dispenser distributes the coffee evenly into your cup. Removing the dispenser creates extra space for placing larger cups. Compatible with Picobaristo NOTE:Valid From S/N:TW901541525932 (Except SM Series) See all benefits
Coffee dispenser
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.