Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Brew group

    CP0683
    • Brew group Brew group Brew group
      -{discount-value}

      Brew group

      CP0683

      Brew group

      The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

      Brew group

      Brew group

      The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

      Brew group

      The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

      Brew group

      Brew group

      The brew group is the essential part of your espresso machine: it's where the coffee brewing actually happens! This part is easy to remove and clean. Compatible with Xelsis model year 2017 See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Brew group

      Brew group

      Total:

      Brew group

      Please check specifications for compatible product

      • Fully removable for easy clean
      • Removable for easy cleaning
      • Rinse and grease regularly

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        XELSIS Model Year 2017
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7682/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM7581/04
        • SM7684/04
        • SM7685/04
        • SM7685/07

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          A welcome gift of £10 off*

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.