Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Lid for water container

    CP1130
    • Lid for water container Lid for water container Lid for water container
      -{discount-value}

      Lid for water container

      CP1130

      Lid for water container

      This lid covers the water container to keep it fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Lid for water container

      Lid for water container

      This lid covers the water container to keep it fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

      Lid for water container

      This lid covers the water container to keep it fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Lid for water container

      Lid for water container

      This lid covers the water container to keep it fresh. Clean this lid regularly. Compatible with Poemia See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all saeco-accessories-and-parts

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lid for water container

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Lid for water container

        Check specifications tab for compatible products

        • Poemia
        • Black

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Suitable for:

          Poemia
          All models

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount