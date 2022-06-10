Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Enjoy the convenience of subscription and receive a new replenishment at your door
    3. Customize subscription to your needs
    1. Join the subscription experience
    2. Receive your product at your doorstep.
    3. Possibility to buy your device anytime, purchase price takes into account your existing payments.

    Air Steam Cooker Series 7000

    Watertank including lid

    CP1834/01
    • To replace your current watertank incl. lid To replace your current watertank incl. lid To replace your current watertank incl. lid
      -{discount-value}

      Air Steam Cooker Series 7000 Watertank including lid

      CP1834/01

      • Easily renew your product with original Philips parts
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Air Steam Cooker Series 7000 Watertank including lid

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        • Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        • Easily renew your product with original Philips parts
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Air Steam Cooker Series 7000 Watertank including lid

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          • Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

          Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

          All your needs covered in one purchase

          Bundle price

          Skip this

          Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

          Add accessories

          See all parts and accessories
          Air Steam Cooker Series 7000

          Air Steam Cooker Series 7000

          Watertank including lid

          - {discount-value}

          Total:

          To replace your current watertank incl. lid

          This is a replacement part for your Air Steam Cooker

          Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

          From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

          Technical Specifications

          • replaceable part

            fits product type
            NX0960

          Get support for this product

          Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Find a spare part or an accessory

          Go to parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Help with your online order

              Online Store Support
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.