Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sneaker Cleaner

    CP6831
    • Sponge brush Sponge brush Sponge brush
      -{discount-value}

      Sneaker Cleaner

      CP6831

      Sponge brush

      The sponge brush is ideal for use on delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber. See all benefits

      Sneaker Cleaner

      Sponge brush

      The sponge brush is ideal for use on delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber. See all benefits

      Sponge brush

      The sponge brush is ideal for use on delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber. See all benefits

      Sneaker Cleaner

      Sponge brush

      The sponge brush is ideal for use on delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Ironing Accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Sneaker Cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Sponge brush

        • 3 x brush head
        The rotating brush cleans effectively

        The rotating brush cleans effectively

        With up to 500 rotations per minute, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers an effective clean.

        Simple to use in three steps

        Simple to use in three steps

        Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the trainer with a clean towel when done.

        Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

        Sponge brush for delicate surfaces

        The sponge brush is ideal for use on delicate materials like PVC, leather, suede and smooth rubber.

        Technical Specifications

        • Safe for your trainers

          3 Brushes included
          Sponge

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:
            Click here to read more

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount