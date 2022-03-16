Search terms

    Neutron Kettle

    Lid

    CP6871/01
    To replace your current lid
      Neutron Kettle Lid

      CP6871/01

      To replace your current lid

      To replace your current lid

This is a replaceable part for your neutron kettle

      Neutron Kettle Lid

      To replace your current lid

      This is a replaceable part for your neutron kettle See all benefits

      To replace your current lid

      This is a replaceable part for your neutron kettle See all benefits

      Neutron Kettle Lid

      To replace your current lid

      This is a replaceable part for your neutron kettle See all benefits

      Neutron Kettle

      Neutron Kettle

      Lid

      To replace your current lid

      • Plastic
      • Black

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        Kettle
        HD9305

