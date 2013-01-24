Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
used for blender jar
match with blender jar
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
used for blender jar
match with blender jar
used for blender jar
match with blender jar
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
used for blender jar
match with blender jar
BLENDER JAR LID
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part
Suitable for: