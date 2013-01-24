Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
to replace your current Basket
Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
to replace your current Basket
Large 1.2-kg cooking capacity for more great-tasting meals
Basket for Airfryer
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part