Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To keep your shaver clean and neat
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To keep your shaver clean and neat
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move.
To keep your shaver clean and neat
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To keep your shaver clean and neat
This plastic pouch allows you to hygienically store your shaving device. The bag is also useful for taking your shaver with you when you're on the move.
Pouch
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part