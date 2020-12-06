Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Telescopic tube

    CRP743
    • For easy cleaning For easy cleaning For easy cleaning
      -{discount-value}

      Telescopic tube

      CRP743

      For easy cleaning

      With this height-adjustable telescopic tube, you will always find the most convenient cleaning position. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Telescopic tube

      For easy cleaning

      With this height-adjustable telescopic tube, you will always find the most convenient cleaning position. See all benefits

      For easy cleaning

      With this height-adjustable telescopic tube, you will always find the most convenient cleaning position. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Telescopic tube

      For easy cleaning

      With this height-adjustable telescopic tube, you will always find the most convenient cleaning position. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Telescopic tube

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      For easy cleaning

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • Active coupling

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type:
        FC8760 - FC8769
        Fits product types
        • FC8732/01
        • FC8734/01
        • FC8734/02
        • FC8736/01
        • FC8738/01
        • FC8748/01
        • FC8954/01
        • FC8954/02
        • FC8956/01
        • FC8956/02
        • FC896/01
        • FC8966/02
        • FC8968/01
        • FC8968/02
        • FC9062/01
        • FC9064/02
        • FC9071/01
        • FC9071/02
        • FC9071/03
        • FC9073/01
        • FC9083/01
        • FC9087/01
        • FC9150/01
        • FC9150/02
        • FC9150/09
        • FC9200/01
        • FC9204/02
        • FC9210/01
        • FC9218/03
        • FC9222/01
        • FC9222/02
        • FC9232/01
        • FC9236/03
        • FC9302/01
        • FC9304/01
        • FC9306/01
        • FC9306/02
        For HomeCare
        FC9312

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro
        FC8760 - FC8769

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Extended warranty on selected products

          Easy access to product support

          Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount