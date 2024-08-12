Search terms

      Pedestal Fan 3000 Series

      CX3550/01

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly versatile.

      Maximum cooling, minimum noise. This stand fan is designed to fit any home interior and cool large rooms with a powerful, ultra-quiet airflow. Tailor your experience with 3 speeds, 2 modes and a timer, and control it remotely via the app.

      Pedestal Fan
      Pedestal Fan

      3000 Series

      Quietly powerful. Stylishly versatile.

      30% quieter(1) with SilentWings blade technology

      • Fan airflow 2562 m³/h
      • Tiltable and oscillating
      • Ultra-quiet at 19 dB(A)
      • Head diameter 40 cm
      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Powerful cooling that you can feel even at a distance

      Long-range airflow that can reach up to 30 metres. Enjoy maximum comfort and feel refreshed no matter where you are; everyone in the room can feel the cool breeze.

      Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

      Ample airflow stream for instant comfort

      Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 2562 m³/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space.

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      30% quieter cooling, thanks to SilentWings blade technology

      Experience 30% quieter operation with our innovative SilentWings technology (1). Drawing inspiration from the silent wings of nature's quietest flyer, the owl, our blade design ensures a quieter cooling experience with noise levels as low as 19 dB(A) (2) — quieter than a whisper!

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Built to last, thoroughly tested for quality

      Made to last, season after season. With over 80 years of air care expertise, Philips performs over 110 rigorous tests on their fans before release, ensuring high quality and performance.

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Stay cool overnight with the Quiet Sleep mode

      Enjoy a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

      Natural Breeze mode for refreshing air

      Natural Breeze mode for refreshing air

      The Natural Breeze mode mimics a breath of fresh air; the intensity and speed of the air alternates seamlessly from high to low, creating a natural and invigorating indoor experience that can be enjoyed all year long.

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Tailored comfort with versatile modes

      Easily adjust settings with the Air+ app or the device. You can enjoy a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air with this versatile fan, which offers 3 speed settings, a natural breeze mode and a tranquil sleep mode. Choose the setting that suits you best, lean back and enjoy.

      Smart, remote control with the Air+ app

      Smart, remote control with the Air+ app

      No more time wasted looking for the remote — you can easily control our fan with your phone. Tailor your comfort in the Air+ app by adjusting settings, setting schedules and more.

      Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

      Automatic rotation and tilting to feel the breeze anywhere

      Feel the cooling breeze in every corner. Our fan can be tilted 30 degrees and rotates 90 degrees automatically, ensuring even airflow throughout the whole room.

      Elegant, modern design

      Elegant, modern design

      A timeless design optimised for performance and crafted with elegance. Featuring hidden blades and a minimalist aesthetic, this fan seamlessly complements any home interior, whether it's by your bedside at night or in any room during the day.

      Versatile 2-in-1 pedestal and table fan

      Versatile 2-in-1 pedestal and table fan

      Offering 2-in-1 table-top or pedestal heights to suit your surroundings, it combines the power of a larger fan with a modern, slim design that fits seamlessly into your home.

      Save up to 180 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Save up to 180 kWh on your AC energy bill

      Our fan allows you to increase your AC thermostat by 7 degrees without compromising on comfort, saving up to 180 kWh annually, equivalent to up to €45 off your energy bills. Plus, it's energy efficient, consuming a maximum of 48 W—less than a traditional light bulb—and 50 times less than a standard portable AC. (3)

      Easy to set up, easy to clean

      Easy to set up, easy to clean

      Thanks to its intuitive design, our fan can be assembled in only a few minutes. Plus, the fan is made to be cleaned effortlessly, requiring just a quick wipe with a damp cloth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow
        2562 m³/h
        Power consumption
        48 W
        Standby power consumption
        <2W
        Voltage
        220–240 V
        Airflow distance
        up to 30 m

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Min. noise level
        19 dB(A)
        Max. noise level
        46 dB(A)
        Oscillation
        90°
        Tilting
        30°
        Timer
        1 h, 2 h, 3 h, 4 h, 8 h, 12 h

      • Modes

        Speed levels
        3
        Natural Mode
        Yes
        Sleep mode
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Yes
        Smartphone compatibility
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        6 kg
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        8.4 kg
        Head size
        40 cm
        Product dimensions (L*W*H)
        40.0 x 37.2 x 125.0 cm
        Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
        46.2 x 19.9 x 73.7 cm

      • (1) Compared to regular fan blade design
      • (2) At the lowest speed setting. Sound power tested based on IEC60704.
      • (3) PMV calculation to ISO7730:2005, 8 h/day, kWh price: €0.25, for 90 days, 42 m² room, MAX mode
