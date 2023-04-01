Search terms

      5000 series Tower Fan

      CX5535/11

      Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Designed for high performance, this self-rotating fan brings a quick cooling effect to the entire room. Optionally, it can also infuse the air with your favourite scents.

      5000 series
      5000 series

      Tower Fan

      Powerful yet quiet cooling

      Performance, quality and comfort

      • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
      • Remote controller
      • 105 cm slim design
      • Suitable for aroma diffusion
      Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

      Large airflow coverage for comfortable cooling

      Our air outlet is designed to be wide and high, providing maximum coverage and quickly cooling the entire room. With a 60° oscillation feature, the fan can reach wherever you need it, ensuring that the entire room is cool and comfortable.

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Aromatherapy add-on to refresh your home

      Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favourite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).

      Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

      Quiet Sleep mode for a comfortable night

      Experience a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.

      Feel the breeze with the Natural Wind mode

      Feel the breeze with the Natural Wind mode

      Bring the refreshing feeling of an outdoor breeze into your room with the Natural Wind mode and enjoy a more natural and invigorating indoor experience.

      A mode for every mood

      A mode for every mood

      Fully customise your fan's performance to your needs, whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air, with its three speed settings. With three versatile modes (Normal, Natural Wind, Quiet Sleep), you can choose the perfect mode to suit your preferences and fully customise your comfort.

      Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

      Save energy and reduce hassle with the timer feature

      Set the timer for anywhere between 1 and 7 hours, allowing you to enjoy a cool breeze for the perfect amount of time while also conserving energy and reducing costs. Our 40-W tower fan is energy efficient, using less energy than a traditional light bulb.

      60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

      60° oscillation reaches anywhere you need

      Optimum oscillation that ensures that air is circulated throughout your room. No more hot spots or stuffy air, just a comfortable and cool experience.

      Slim, space-saving design

      Slim, space-saving design

      A minimalistic, eye-catching design that blends seamlessly with any decor. The slim, space-saving design makes it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, kitchens and other areas where space is at a premium. Place your tower fan in the corner or against a wall without it getting in the way of things.

      Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

      Convenience at your fingertips with remote and touch panel

      The feather touch control panel and ergonomic remote controller make our tower fan a pleasure to use and have in any room.

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

      Thoroughly tested for durability and quality

      When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our tower fan goes through more than 110 mandatory tests to ensure that it provides you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.

      High performance, durable copper motor

      High performance, durable copper motor

      Our top-quality copper motor is built to perform, day after day. It generates strong airflow while making minimal noise, giving you the best of performance and comfort.

      Added peace of mind with the child lock

      Added peace of mind with the child lock

      Keep your little ones and tower fan safe from each other. This safety feature prevents curious hands from fiddling with the fan setting and lets you relax, worry-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow
        2230 m3/h
        Power consumption
        40 W
        Standby power consumption
        0.2 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Usability

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Child Lock
        Yes
        Oscillation
        Yes
        Min. noise level
        39 dB(2)
        Max. noise level
        46 dB(2)
        Timer
        Yes

      • Modes

        Speed levels
        3
        Normal Mode
        Yes
        Natural Mode
        Yes
        Quiet Sleep Mode
        Yes
        Aroma diffuser
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        4.5 kg
        Product dimensions (L*W*H)
        31.0 x 31.0 x 104.8 cm
        Weight (Incl. packaging)
        6.1 kg
        Packaging dimensions (L*W*H)
        23.8 x 23.8 x 109.5 cm

      • (1) No essential oils included with the purchase of this product.
      • (2) The average sound level, based on IEC 60704-2-7:2020.
