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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS7580/10

4.5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Designed to go places

Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch.

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Designed to go places

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • 10W, rechargeable battery

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/12/2013

España

España

Simple, buen sonido y diseño...

Es un equipo de música que me ha sorprendido por su sencillez, facilidad de uso, prestaciones y diseño....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7580 altavoz base

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7580 altavoz base

20/06/2014

Suisse

Suisse

le son est coupé

j'ai branché mon I-phone 5s et le son est coupé après 10 secondes.... pourquoi?

This review was made for DS7580 Station d'accueil

This review was made for DS7580 Station d'accueil

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