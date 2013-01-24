Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Designed to go places
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch. See all benefits
Designed to go places
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to go places
Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, the DS7580 docking speaker is ideal for travel because of its compact form factor but powerful sound. It also comes with a rechargeable battery and a carrying pouch. See all benefits
docking speaker
Philips shop price
Total:
Enjoy your favourite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while it's playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions