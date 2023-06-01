Search terms

    1000 Series

    Steam Iron

    DST1030/20
    • Fast and convenient Fast and convenient Fast and convenient
      1000 Series Steam Iron

      Fewer water refills required*

      • Power up to 2000 W
      • Continuous steam up to 20 g/min and 90 g of steam boost
      • Non-stick soleplate coating
      • Large water tank requires fewer refills
      • Slim-tip soleplate reaches easily into tricky areas
            Fast and convenient

            1000 Series makes your ironing easy and fast with non-stick soleplate and variable steam setting to remove wrinkles efficiently on all fabrics. The large water tank lets you treat more garments with fewer refills.
            Power up to 2000 W

            Power up to 2000 W

            Power up to 2000 W, enabling constant high-steam output

            Continuous steam up to 20 g/min and 90 g of steam boost

            Continuous steam up to 20 g/min and 90 g of steam boost

            Continuous steam up to 20 g/min and 90 g of steam boost for fast crease removal.

            Non-stick soleplate coating

            Non-stick soleplate coating

            The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

            Large water tank requires fewer refills

            Large water tank requires fewer refills

            250 ml water tank lets you iron more garments with fewer refills

            Slim-tip soleplate reaches easily into tricky areas

            Slim-tip soleplate reaches easily into tricky areas

            The slim tip of the soleplate allows you to reach easily into the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, in pleats and in the corners.

            Easy temperature control

            Easy temperature control

            An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

            Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

            Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

            The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

            Calc-clean solution

            Calc-clean solution

            Calc-clean for extending iron's life

            Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

            Eco Mode for reduced power consumption

            Eco Mode for reduced power consumption for cost saving and sustainability.

            Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

            Remove 99.99% bacteria** in 10 seconds

            1000 Series removes 99.99% bacteria** from your garments in as little as 10 seconds

            Technical Specifications

            • Easy to use

              Water tank capacity
              250 ml
              Control
              Variable steam settings
              Fast heat-up
              Less than 32 secs

            • Calc management

              Suitable for tap water
              Yes
              Calc clean solution
              Self-clean

            • Crease removal

              Steam boost
              Up to 90 g
              Continuous steam
              20 g/min

            • Smooth gliding

              Soleplate
              Non-stick
              Slim tip
              Button groove

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              220-240 V
              Product dimensions
              26.0 x 11.1 x 13.6 cm
              Power
              2000 W
              Cord length
              1.6 m
              Product weight
              0.88 kg

            • Guarantee

              2-year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Power

              On mode (ECO mode)
              Yes

                • *compared to Philips Featherlight Plus
                • **Tested externally on cotton fabric on E. Coli, S. Aureus and C. Albicans, 10 sec. steaming time.

