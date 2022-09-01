Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Azur 8000 Series

    Steam Iron

    DST8020/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time Perfect results in no time
      -{discount-value}

      Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

      DST8020/20
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Perfect results in no time

      Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Perfect results in no time

        Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind. See all benefits

        Perfect results in no time

        Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Azur 8000 Series Steam Iron

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Perfect results in no time

          Iron hassle-free with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. Get started in no time with 3000 W for quick heat up and powerful performance. Our OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on any ironable fabrics for your peace of mind. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Steam Iron

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Azur 8000 Series

            Azur 8000 Series

            Steam Iron

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Perfect results in no time

            No settings, no hassle

            • 3000 W Power
            • No burns guaranteed
            • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
            • 55 g/min continuous steam
            3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

            3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

            Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

            Up to 55 g/min of strong, continuous steam output

            Up to 55 g/min of strong, continuous steam output

            With a continuous steam output of 55 g/min, no glide over your garments is wasted so you can remove creases faster.

            240 g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

            240 g steam boost tackles even the most stubborn creases

            240 g strong steam boost to remove stubborn creases from all your garments.

            One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

            One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

            One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

            SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding and durability

            SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding and durability

            Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. The super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

            Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

            Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

            The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

            Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

            Iron more in one go with the 300 ml water tank

            Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

            Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

            Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

            To give you peace of mind, the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

            Quick calc release for long lasting performance

            Quick calc release for long lasting performance

            The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

            Technical Specifications

            • Easy to use

              Water tank capacity
              300  ml
              Soleplate name
              SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
              Drip-stop
              Yes
              Tap water suitable
              Yes
              Power cord length
              2.5  m
              Integrated power plug
              Yes
              Auto shut-off
              Yes

            • Fast and powerful crease removal

              Soleplate
              SteamGlide Elite
              OptimalTEMP technology
              Yes
              Continuous steam output
              55  g/min
              Power
              3000  W
              Vertical steaming
              Yes
              Shot of steam
              240  g

            • Design

              Colour
              Light Blue

            • Technical specifications

              Weight of iron
              1.78  kg

            • Limescale management

              Calc clean solution
              Quick Calc Release

            • Guarantee

              2 year worldwide guarantee
              Yes

            • Crease removal

              Reaching tricky areas
              Pointed tip

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                Awards

                Reviews

                Be the first to review this item

                Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


                Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

                A welcome gift of £10 off*

                Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

                People that are happy to make use of their membership
                *

                I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

                What does this mean?
                *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.