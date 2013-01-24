Home
    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6051
    • Easy cleaning anywhere Easy cleaning anywhere Easy cleaning anywhere
      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      FC6051
      Easy cleaning anywhere

      The specially designed Philips FC6051 (4.8 V) cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6051 has 4 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning wherever you want.

      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Easy cleaning anywhere

      Easy cleaning anywhere

      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Easy cleaning anywhere

      The specially designed Philips FC6051 (4.8 V) cleans anywhere easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6051 has 4 powerful rechargeable batteries that give you the freedom of efficient cordless cleaning wherever you want. See all benefits

        Handheld vacuum cleaner

        Easy cleaning anywhere

        Precision nose piece

        • 4.8 V
        Extended nose piece

        Extended nose piece

        The Philips Mini Vac FC6051 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.

        Slim charging base for wall and table

        Slim charging base for wall and table

        You can store the Philips Mini Vac on the convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

        Powerful rechargeable batteries

        Powerful rechargeable batteries

        The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.

        2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

        2-stage filter system prevents early clogging

        The Philips Mini Vac's 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Brush tool and crevice tool

        Brush tool and crevice tool

        The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Raven black

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.3  l
          Filter system
          2-stage

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          650  l/min
          Battery voltage
          4.8  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Runtime
          9  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          9  W
          Vacuum (max)
          2.4  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          Charging indication

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (L x W x H)
          402 x 397 x 453  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          6
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          419 x 124 x 190  mm

