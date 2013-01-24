Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Ready for anything
The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ready for anything
The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits
Ready for anything
The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ready for anything
The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits
The Philips Mini Vac FC6055 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.
The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything.
You can store the Philips Mini Vac on the convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.
The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.
The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The squeegee tool helps you suck up all liquid spills with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability
Weight and dimensions
CRP428/01
CRP427/01