Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6055
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Ready for anything Ready for anything Ready for anything
      -{discount-value}

      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      FC6055
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Ready for anything

      The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Ready for anything

      The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits

      Ready for anything

      The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Ready for anything

      The specially designed FC6055 (7.2 V) cleans anywhere and anything easily, thanks to its extended nose piece. The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Handheld vacuum cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ready for anything

        Wet and dry cleaning, precision nose piece

        • 7.2 V
        Extended nose piece

        Extended nose piece

        The Philips Mini Vac FC6055 series has a long, narrow nose especially designed for precision cleaning. The extended nose piece makes it easy to clean in corners and along curves.

        Wet and dry system

        Wet and dry system

        The FC6055 lets you clean both liquid spills and dry dirt in comfort with its wet-and-dry system, so you are ready for anything.

        Slim charging base for wall and table

        Slim charging base for wall and table

        You can store the Philips Mini Vac on the convenient charging base, mounted on a wall or placed on a table. This means the Mini Vac, with its powerful rechargeable battery, is always ready when you are.

        Powerful rechargeable batteries

        Powerful rechargeable batteries

        The Philips Mini Vac's rechargeable battery gives you the freedom of cordless cleaning wherever you want.

        Brush tool, crevice tool and squeegee tool

        Brush tool, crevice tool and squeegee tool

        The Philips Mini Vac comes with a number of accessories to tackle any job with ease. The squeegee tool helps you suck up all liquid spills with ease. The soft brush attachment is gentle on delicate surfaces and the crevice tool lets you clean even those awkward, hard-to-reach places.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Cornflower blue

        • Filtration

          Capacity for liquids
          0.105  l
          Dust capacity
          0.27  l
          Filter system
          Wet and dry system

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          210  l/min
          Battery voltage
          7.2  V
          Charging time
          16-18  hour(s)
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          81.6  dB
          Runtime
          11  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          13  W
          Vacuum (max)
          2.6  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Charging indication
          • Soft touch handle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (L x W x H)
          402 x 397 x 453  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          6
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          419 x 125 x 190  mm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount