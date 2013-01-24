Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    MiniVac

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6146/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result
      -{discount-value}

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      FC6146/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

      Enjoy a better cleaning result with the powerful Philips MiniVac Lithium 10.8 V. The bagless cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system guarantee lasting performance, while the aerodynamic nozzle design ensures superior dust pick-up. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        MiniVac

        MiniVac

        Handheld vacuum cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful MiniVac for a better cleaning result

        Bagless cyclonic airflow and aerodynamic nozzle

        • 10.8-V battery (Lithium)
        • Bagless Cyclonic
        • Crevice and brush tool
        Green Lithium-Ion technology

        Green Lithium-Ion technology

        Lithium-Ion batteries are really green batteries. They do not have toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore, they do not discharge when the product is not in use and they guarantee a very low standby power. Therefore, they are also energy saving.

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

        The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

        Aerodynamic nozzle design for a better dust pick-up

        The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure optimum dust pick-up of even the finest dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

        Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

        Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

        The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

        One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

        One-step click-off nozzle for easy emptying

        The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

        Quick charge in 8 hours

        Quick charge in 8 hours

        The Lithium batteries charge an empty battery in only 8 hours, twice as fast as in ordinary chargers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Black/stainless steel/red accents
          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  l
          Filter system
          2-stage cyclonic action

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          950  l/min
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          10.8  V
          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Input power (max)
          100  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          81  dB
          Runtime
          9  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          22  W
          Vacuum (max)
          4.3  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Charging indication
          • Soft touch handle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (L x W x H)
          508 x 335 x 490  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          6
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          460 x 160 x 160  mm
          Weight of product
          0.8  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Brush tool
        • Charging base
        • Crevice tool

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              * Voucher code terms and conditions:

               

              1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

              2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

              3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

              4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

              5. Promoter: Philips Electronics UK Limited, Philips Centre, Guildford Business Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 8XG

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount