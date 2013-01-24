Home
    MiniVac

    Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6148/01
    Find support for this product
    • Greener every day Greener every day Greener every day
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

      FC6148/01
      Find support for this product

        MiniVac

        MiniVac

        Handheld vacuum cleaner

        Save up to 70% energy with efficient charging*

        • 10.8-V battery (Lithium)
        • Bagless Cyclonic
        • Crevice and brush tool
        • Eco
        Longer-lasting lightweight Lithium-Ion batteries

        The powerful Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries of the Philips Mini Vac have longer-lasting power versus standard Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

        The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

        The charging stand of the MiniVac holds both a brush tool and a crevice tool. The brush tool makes sure you don't damage delicate surfaces when cleaning, while the crevice tool gives you access to hard-to-reach places.

        The efficient charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged. It therefore stops using power and saves energy. Other charging systems normally keep charging even when batteries are full and therefore waste energy.

        The aerodynamic nozzle design of the Philips MiniVac is created to ensure optimum dust pick-up of even the finest dust particles. The ergonomic shape of the nozzle helps you to clean even the most hard-to-reach areas.

        The Philips Mini Vac has a looped handle that ensures optimum grip. You can grab the Mini Vac in any way you like.

        The Philips MiniVac vacuum cleaner is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips MiniVac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Design features
          Translucent dust chamber
          Colour
          White and green

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.5  l
          Filter system
          2-stage cyclonic action

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Other accessories
          Charging base

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          950  l/min
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          10.8  V
          Charging time
          8  hour(s)
          Input power (max)
          100  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          81  dB
          Runtime
          9  minute(s)
          Suction power (max)
          22  W
          Vacuum (max)
          4.3  kPa

        • Usability

          Special features
          • Charging indication
          • Soft touch handle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of A-box (L x W x H)
          508 x 335 x 490  mm
          Appliances per A-box
          6
          Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
          460 x 160 x 160  mm
          Weight of product
          0.8  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Brush tool
        • Charging base
        • Crevice tool

              * compared to Philips predecessor model FC6050. Internal test 2007 Philips Consumer Lifestyle.

