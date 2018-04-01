Search terms

    PowerPro Duo

    2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone

    FC6171/01
    Thorough cleaning results on all floors
      PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone

      FC6171/01
      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go.

      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

        PowerPro Duo

        PowerPro Duo

        2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone

        Thorough cleaning results on all floors

        With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

        • Cordless
        • Bagless
        • 25.2 V
        Powerful 25.2 V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1-hour cleaning

        Powerful 25.2 V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1-hour cleaning

        Cordless cleaning with powerful 25.2 V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour of runtime. You can charge at any time without needing to wait for an empty battery

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning of floors and furniture

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning of floors and furniture

        The 2-in-1 functionality gives you a stick vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one. This allows you easy cleaning of both floor and furniture.

        3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

        3 layer filter technology captures micro particles

        3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you the freedom to clean everywhere. With no more cable to get in your way, cleaning from room to room is hassle-free.

        Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

        Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

        PowerPro Duo is designed to reach everywhere, so you can effortlessly and easily clean under sofas, beds or tables.

        PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

        PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

        PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust.

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        The stick has a convenient upright standing position, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want during cleaning.

        Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

        Bagless: One-step empty dust bucket

        The new bagless PowerPro Duo vacuum cleaner disposes dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

        Technical Specifications

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • 2-in-1 brush
          • AC power adaptor
          • Crevice tool

        • Design

          Colour
          Star white

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          3.2  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Sound power level
          83  dB
          Battery voltage
          25.2  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          up to 60  min

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.6  L
          Filter system
          3 layer German technology
          Exhaust filter
          Foam filter

