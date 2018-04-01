Search terms
Thorough cleaning results on all floors
The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning results on hard-floors and carpets. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2-in-1 handstick with PowerCyclone
Cordless cleaning with powerful 25.2 V Lithium Ion battery for up to 1 hour of runtime. You can charge at any time without needing to wait for an empty battery
The 2-in-1 functionality gives you a stick vacuum cleaner and handheld vacuum cleaner in one. This allows you easy cleaning of both floor and furniture.
3 layer washable filter can capture >90% of allergens like pollen, pet hair and dust, for a clean air.
The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you the freedom to clean everywhere. With no more cable to get in your way, cleaning from room to room is hassle-free.
PowerPro Duo is designed to reach everywhere, so you can effortlessly and easily clean under sofas, beds or tables.
PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters rapidly into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust.
The stick has a convenient upright standing position, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want during cleaning.
The new bagless PowerPro Duo vacuum cleaner disposes dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
