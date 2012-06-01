Home
    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

      The fastest cordless cleaning experience 
      with 360° suction nozzle*

      Philips SpeedPro Max | Cordless vacuum

      Be the first to review this item

      Our best cordless ever for the fastest cleaning experience. Pick up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back — even along walls and furniture.
      360° suction nozzle
      For hard floors & carpets
      Up to 65 min. cleaning time
      Built-in brush, always at hand
      Register within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £420.00
      *Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

      SpeedPro Max

      Cordless vacuum

      FC6823/61
      Fastest cleaning experience
      360° suction nozzle with LED lights
      PowerCyclone 8, our best bagless technology
      PowerBlade digital motor for unmatched air flow
      Up to 65 min. cleaning time with digital display
      Built-in brush, always at hand
      For hard floors & carpets

      • Specifications

        Performance
        Performance
        Battery type
        • Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        • 25.2 V
        Charging time
        • 5 hour(s)
        Runtime
        • 65 minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        • 21 minute(s)
        Sound power level
        • 84 dB
        Airflow (max)
        • >1000 l/min
        Design
        Design
        Colour
        • Twist Red
        Filtration
        Filtration
        Dust capacity
        • 0.6 l
        Motor filter
        • Washable filter
        Nozzles and accessories
        Nozzles and accessories
        Accessories included
        • AC power adapter
        • Integrated brush
        • Wall-mount docking
        Additional nozzle
        • Motorised Turbo Brush
        Standard nozzle
        • 360° suction nozzle
        Sustainability
        Sustainability
        Packaging
        • > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper
        Weight and dimensions
        Weight and dimensions
        Weight of product
        • 2.73 kg

