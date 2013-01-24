Home
    Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    FC6844
      Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

      FC6844

      Be prepared

      If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!

      Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

      Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

        Triathlon

        Triathlon

        Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

        Be prepared

        Cleans three-in-one: wet, dry and shampoo

        Tri-scopic tube is fully adoptable to each height

        Tri-scopic tube is fully adoptable to each height

        Tri-scopic tube is fully adoptable to each height.

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage during use on hard floors.

        1500 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

        Efficient 1500 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a beautiful cleaning result.

        Wet nozzle brushes, cleans and leaves the floor dry and safe

        Wet nozzle with brush to take care of the sticky dirt; a mop for cleaning spills and a squeegee to leave the floor dry and safe.

        Deep clean your carpets with shampoo

        Carpet nozzle with shampoo function to deep clean your carpets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Raven black/translucent

        • Filtration

          Capacity for liquids
          9  l
          Dust capacity
          10  l
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          • Double injection nozzle, mopper, upholstery nozzle
          • Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          54  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1300  W
          Input power (max)
          1500  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79 (dry cleaning)  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          24  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          11.5  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Tube type
          Stainless steel 3pc telescopic
          Wheel type
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

