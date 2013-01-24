Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Steam Plus

    Sweep and Steam Cleaner

    FC7020/01
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
      -{discount-value}

      Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

      FC7020/01
      Find support for this product

      Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

      Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

      Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

      Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Steam Plus

        Steam Plus

        Sweep and Steam Cleaner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

        Sweep and Steam Clean in one go

        • 2-in-1: sweeps and steams
        • 30s heat-up time
        • 2 microfibre pads
        • All hard floors
        Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

        Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips Steam Plus. Philips Steam Plus kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitise all kinds of hard floors without chemicals with only the use of water.

        1300 W for powerful steam

        1300 W for powerful steam

        1300 W for a fast heat-up time. Steam Plus is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indicator light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

        Sweep and steam in one go

        Sweep and steam in one go

        Achieve hygienic results in only one step. The combined action of Steam Plus saves you time and effort. The sweeping function removes dirt, dust and all kind of crumbs, while the steaming function sanitises. You can use each option separately as well, or combine them to clean your floor in one go.

        Extra fast drying time

        Extra fast drying time

        The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.

        No residues on your floor

        No residues on your floor

        The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residue on your floor.

        Washable and durable microfibre pads

        Washable and durable microfibre pads

        2 washable and durable microfibre pads are included. The soft microfibre material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

        Steam function stops when you pause

        Steam function stops when you pause

        When you pause during steam cleaning the Steam Plus stops steaming automatically in the upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.

        Suitable for tap water

        Suitable for tap water

        The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise that you replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over its lifetime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Star white and resilient blue

        • Design features

          Dust chamber and watertank
          Translucent

        • Performance

          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          <75  dB
          Input power (IEC)
          1300  W

        • Steam Management

          Heating-up time
          < 30  s
          Runtime (steaming)
          20  min
          Steam capacity
          20  g/min
          Steam temp. at nozzle
          >100  °C
          Watertank size
          450  ml
          Active calc filter
          Yes

        • Usability

          Adjustable telescopic stick
          100 - 120  cm
          Cord length
          6  m
          Removable stick assembly
          From body (with a screw)
          Stand by mode
          Auto steam shut-off
          Cord storage
          On stick

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          1 pad holder
          Cleaning
          • Washable microfibre pad
          • Fast rotating brush

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions microfibre pad
          27 x 11  cm
          Dimensions nozzle
          28 x 18 x 4.5  cm
          Weight (kg)
          <3  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount