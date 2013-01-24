Home
    Replacement Kit

    FC8003/01
      Replacement Kit

      FC8003/01
      Filter replacement kit PowerPro Expert*

      Allergy H13 filter replacement kit compatible with Philips PowerPro Expert* range. The kit contains the exhaust and inlet filters which need to be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      Filter replacement kit PowerPro Expert*

      Filter replacement kit PowerPro Expert*

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Exhaust filter
      • 1x Washable inlet filter
      Exhaust filter

      Exhaust filter

      The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches the fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Washable inlet filter

      Washable inlet filter

      This kit contains 1 x Washable inlet filter. The filter protects the motor of the appliance from any dirt or debris that can potentially damage the motor. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Exhaust filter
        1 x
        Washable motor inlet filter
        1 x

      • Suitable for

        PowerPro Expert
        • FC9729
        • FC9741 - FC9746

